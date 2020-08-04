Agent Sasco Teases Collab With Daughter LC & Bounty Killer “Freedom”

Agent Sasco teases a powerful new collaboration with his daughter LC and Bounty Killer amid Jamaica’s controversial court ruling on banning dreadlocks in schools.

Agent Sasco was one of the first Jamaican artists to speak out against the controversial ruling allowing dreadlocked hairstyles to be banned in schools. The father of four and conscious dancehall emcee was incensed to the say the least, blasting the decision on his Emancipation Day caption. “What are we doing in Jamaica in 2020???? So we should celebrate “Independence” in a few days when a child can’t wear her hair like this to school??? I bet perm and chemically induced curls are allowed. Incredible!!! This is a travesty and real tragedy!” he wrote, adding his voice to growing lamentations from key industry players.

Doing what Agent Sasco does best, the “Full Up Ah Style” deejay channeled his passion into a project, a protest track entitled “Freedom.” Enlisting the help of his daughter, the viral sensation Lauren ‘LC’ Campbell and the warlord, Bounty Killer, Sasco shared a snippet of the track on his social media yesterday with this youngest singing the uplifting plea—“All I want is Freedom, Freedom. I want to be Free. Freedom to be me.” The song is produced by Dale Virgo, whose seven-year-old child Zahara Virgo is at the center of the Supreme Court’s shocking decision that Kensington Primary School was within its rights to demand that she cut her dreadlocks in order to attend classes.

It’s a “winning” step for Sasco, who’s famously dedicated to his family and whose daughter is not only the same age as Zahara, but typically sports an Afro-centric hair-do as well. The deejay’s unorthodox, agile approach to most matters has given us a valid message right when it’s needed and judging by the sample of Bounty Killer’s bars should be a thought-provoking treat—“A nuff a wi dem lock up inna jail cell, a nuff a wi lock up inna wi brain cell.” The full track is set to be released sometime this week.