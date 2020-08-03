Drake Dropped $600K On Set Of Tupac Shakur Inspired Jesus Chains

Drake just cut a major check for some Tupac Shakur inspired jewelry.

When you’re Champagne Papi the price tag is usually the last thing you look at when you want something. Drake showed no reservations about splurging when he reportedly dropped $600K on a heavy pair of icy 2Pac chains. The chains feature a bedazzled sculpture of Pac’s face for pendants and reportedly took about five weeks each to make. The finished product is nothing short of exquisite with eye-popping details too. The Toronto rapper got each chain completely bust down with white diamonds and yellow diamonds. Both chains depict Pac donning his signature bandana style a blue tie around the head for one and a red one for the other. Each chain was reportedly made with 70 carats of natural diamonds and a quarter kilo of gold.

Drake tapped Jason of Beverly Hills for the job and they were visibly excited to share the masterpieces. Taking to Instagram to share a brief clip of the $300K chains, the jeweler wrote, “Thank you @champagnepapi for trusting us with this project. Unbelievable honor to help pay homage to the legend Tupac Shakur.”

Jason of Beverly Hills is also the master jeweler who made Drake’s 100-carat OVO Owl Chain a couple of years ago. Drake tends to honor the music icons who preceded him in extravagant ways, albeit the rapper often opts for some unsophisticated permanent ink when he wants to commemorate a moment or milestone like he did with the tattoo of The Beatles. However, this by far is Drizzy’s priciest tribute yet.

Recently, Drake broke the Billboard record for most top 10 songs in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, breaking Madonna’s record that she has held for almost 20 years. The rapper currently has 40 top 10 hits plus over one hundred top 40 hits. Not to mention he is also the artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries ever.

Check out the 2Pac chains that Drake just dropped 600 bands on to honor the late iconic rapper.