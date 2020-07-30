Joe Budden’s Ex Tahiry Addresses Viral Video Of Vado Physically Attacking

Joe Budden’s ex-girlfriend Tahiry is addressing a viral video showing her current boyfriend Vado physically attacking her.

Reality TV series are known for upping the drama, but fans are concerned for Tahiry Jose following the latest clip from Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition. Tahiry and her boo, Vado, are one of the couples appearing on the latest season of the WeTV show, which premiered on July 2nd. Both are known to audiences from Love & Hip Hop: New York, where the video vixen showcased her relationship with Joe Budden that ended after she rejected the podcaster’s proposal.

Tahiry is now dating the Harlem rapper and went on the show to see if they could take their relationship to the next level and if their issues can be solved. After witnessing the clip to preview the upcoming episode, viewers are feeling very negative and think that Tahiry should get out as soon as possible.

The video sees Vado grabbing his girlfriend violently by the throat before screaming at her. “You lucky I don’t f***ing hurt you,” he warned. During the show, the couples undergo therapy and it was, in fact, the series’ psychiatrist, Dr. Ish, who shared the clip. “This is not ok y’all! Never. Ever. I couldn’t believe it happened. Everybody froze. We’re going to do everything we can to make it right,” he wrote in the caption.

Tahiry responded to the disturbing footage by posting a message on IG, which read, “Let me be CLEAR for all the people that are saying that this was ‘scripted’ it is NOT! As a woman that has already suffered physical abuse at the hands of a man why would I ever want to relive that? There is no check big enough for me to EVER play like that!”

Hopefully, Vado gets the help he needs, or Tahiry is able to leave before something worse occurs.