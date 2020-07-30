Hip Hop, Trending

Hip Hop Producer JW Lucas Dragged On Twitter Over Breonna Taylor Tweets

Multi-platinum and diamond producer, the likes of Jack Harlow and Pop Smoke, JW Lucas, is being dragged for tasteless and tone-deaf surrounding the circumstances of Breonna Taylor’s tragic murder. While insisting that she shouldn’t have lost her life, Lucas made allegations that Taylor ”was involved with multiple drug dealers who were using her house as a trap spot,” adding that police were “may have mishandled the raid, but were ultimately “doing their job.” Despite widespread reports that the police raided the wrong premises and no drugs being found in any case, Lucas still went wild with the same propaganda that possibly led to her death.

Making a name for himself churning out beats for big names like Lil Uzi Vert and DaBaby, Lucas’s most recent trending production is a series of downright disrespectful and racist tweets essentially justifying Breonna Taylor’s home invasion and killing. Though his fortune flows from the predominantly black urban scene, he casually enquired, “Why in the world is anyone asking for justice for #BreonnaTalyor”, saying the “punishment the world is calling for” is baseless as the officers “have families as well”.

It’s obvious Black Twitter wants him cancelled, but what’s more, is their demand for his industry peers and clients to hold him accountable for the callous comments. He’s only doubled down since the backlash began, at one point called himself a “real activist” and lashed out at #BLM and gun control proponent Tamika D Mallory after jumping on IG Live to defend himself earlier. He argued that he should be a leader in the BLM movement because he’s more capable than her. He barely gave the social justice leader a chance to speak, talking over her, cutting her off, and accusing her of not understanding the “nature of reality.”

For someone whose “intent is always out of love and real progression,” he couldn’t have done a more backward and controversial thing. From PR guru Savannah Britt to The Shade Room, the calls are growing louder for the heritage denying white ‘culture vulture’ to get the boot. It will be hard to get rid of him—his co-produced tracks “Whats Poppin” and “The Woo” are currently Top 10 on Billboard—but not sad, as a racially charged climate has no place for the self-absorbed. His Genius profile puts him as ‘an American music producer and gambler,’ and for fumbling with such high-risk stakes, he should pay the ultimate price.

Jack Harlow, hearing his good Louisville name being tarnished in the Twitterverse, has since stepped up to the plate. The “boy genius” who’s been vocal and present at Breonna Taylor protests in his Kentucky home state recently tweeted, “I’ve never met or spoken to that JW Lucas person. And he didn’t even produce WHATS POPPIN. Jetson and Pooh made it. That’s all.” We’ll be sure to keep you posted as this saga is white hot and not bound to fizzle anytime soon.

It’s been 141 days since Breonna Taylor was brutally and senselessly murdered in her home. Protests and public outcry have not dimmed one day since. The outpouring has seen immense celebrity support, and just yesterday, Oprah magazine announced she’ll be honored in their September issue, marking the first time in its 20 year history that Winfrey is not featured on the cover.

