Love & Hip Hop ATL: Spice Back In Jamaica For First Time In Months To Surprise Her Dancers

Spice is back home in Jamaica for the first time in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Love and Hip Hip Atlanta star had not set foot on Jamaican soil since the top of this year before the Coronavirus pandemic hit and countries started shuttering their borders. With the local entertainment sector edging to a full reopening, it was only fair for the Queen of Dancehall to return home and hit the dance studios to learn the latest dance moves. Yes! Spice is back in Jamaica!

Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, spent the entire first wave of the coronavirus pandemic at her Atlanta home with her two kids, Nicholas and Nicholatoy. The “Cool It” singer shared images of her close-knit family during their arrival in Atlanta back in March. She also shared her reason for taking her kids with her overseas. She wrote, “Government says no school in 14 days so i’m taking my babies with me so i can protect them.’ She also took some time to urge her fans to be safe and “stock up on food and water.”

It has now been approximately five months since the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The global death tolls as recorded by the Worldometer and the WHO currently over 663K at the time this article was written, with the United States of America seeing the highest number of deaths of any countries. Jamaica currently ranks 150 on a list of 215 territories with 10 deaths. The government of Jamaica was swift in introducing an islandwide curfew as well as strict protocols for public conduct.

Hamilton recently followed some of those same protocols when she dropped by her team of dancers at a dance studio in Kingston. Dancing Rebel, Keticia Chatman, and Pretty Pretty caused quite a pandemonium when they flicked, jump and skedaddled their way to Spice who entered the facility with flowing blue hair.

“Pulled up on my dancers at their rehearsal after Carona hit we haven’t seen each other for months. I Love them so much crazy mother f__kers nearly pulled off my wig,” joked Spice. “@dancingrebelofficial94 @the_original_tc @prettyprettybackup I pray our union will be inseparable,” she added before promoting an upcoming event.

One fan praised Spice’s leadership in the comments, “U can know when boss treat dem employees good. that’s love.”

However, at least one fan even expressed a bit of concern about Spice’s health. “Awwwwww so nice everybody jump up on you hope them nuh hurt your back lol,” came the comment.

Welcome home Spice!