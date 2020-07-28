Drake Creates Music History, Breaks Billboard Top 10 Record Thanks To DJ Khaled Collabs

Perhaps Drake is greater than Madonna, The Beatles, Janet Jackson, and even his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

Drake has taken the Billboard record for most top 10 hits in the history of the chart to further solidify his track record as the King of Billboard. DJ Khaled has been making hits with Drake since “I’m On One” in 2011, so it was only right that he assisted the track that would earn the rapper the record for most top 10 entries in Billboard history. Drake is already the record holder for most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 overall, but now along with extending his lead, he has dethroned Madonna for most top 10 hits, a record that the Queen of Pop has held since November 2002.

Drake previously tied with Madonna at 38 songs for most top 10 hits on the chart. That was shortly after the rapper surpassed The Beatles’ record of 34 songs. Drizzy commemorated the event by getting a tattoo of the iconic album cover for The Beatles’ eleventh studio album, Abbey Road. With two new entries on the chart, thanks to the DJ Khaled-produced tracks “Popstar” and “Greece,” Drake has two-upped Madonna for the title. The rapper now has a record 40 top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

“Popstars” debuted at No. 3 this week while “Greece” premiered on the chart at No. 8. According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the former recorded 28.4 million streams and 15,000 in sales in the first week while the latter amassed 22.1 million streams and sold 9,000 units. Billboard also reported that the titles garnered a massive radio airplay audience of some 13.1 million and 3.5 million, respectively.

Drake will go down as one of the most prolific and successful rappers of our time. He currently has the most Billboard Hot 100 entries ever with 224 songs and the most top 40 hits with 113 songs as well. While he has now taken the record for most top 10 hits, Madonna still has the bragging rights for most top 10s as a lead artist. Drake has reportedly bowed in the top 10 as a lead artist 25 times and 15 times as a featured artist. No doubt this will shift in the future as the rapper is currently working on his sixth studio album.

Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s hits Artists

40, Drake

38, Madonna

34, The Beatles

31, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

28, Mariah Carey

28, Stevie Wonder

27, Janet Jackson

27, Elton John

25, Lil Wayne

25, Elvis Presley

25, Taylor Swift