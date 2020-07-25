Shenseea Talks Being In Pain After Her Mom’s Death, Delivered At Reggae Sumfest

Shenseea says she is still in pain following her mom’s untimely death, but still managed to deliver a well-received performance at Reggae Sumfest virtual show.

Slowly but surely, our “ShenYeng Anthem” songstress Shenseea is coming around, finding new means to cope with the sudden death of her mom last month. We’ve seen her out and about on the Gram in recent days, sporting fresh box braids and a more cheerful countenance, much to her fans’ delight. She gave them a real treat last night with her first performance in months at the virtual festival, “Taste of Reggae Sumfest 2020.”

The “Blessed” deejay shared how grateful she was for all their support throughout her grief in a Twitter thread that also revealed that she was so stressed, she considered leaving the business. Getting back to the stage seems to have been a much-needed therapy session that lifted her spirit as she strutted her stuff during the 15-minute set.

Judging from the lively, entertaining performance, you’d hardly know that Shenseea, who is the newest face of Pretty Little Thing, is still heartbroken from dealing with her mom’s death. “I just want to let you all know..I REALLY CANNOT express how thankful I am. This is the hardest time of my life and the support is really comforting and helpful..motivating me to pull through,” she shared in a Twitter thread hours ago. I’m praying for all those who’ve lost a loved one. Death, is very HARD to handle.”

Donning a white crop top, comfy orange sweats, chunky matching sneakers, and yellow accent shades, the dancehall princess delivered a flawless, fun-filled performance of her hits, “Trending Gyal” and “Love I Got For U” among others with the Ruff Kutt band. “A five months now mi nuh perform, mi feel good,” she said of the chance to return to her pre-COVID glory and step away from mourning momentarily.

“For all those who’ve told me to cherish the good memories with her, y’all saw how close and connected we were and the good memories are what HURTS the most! It hurts to think about her, hurts to talk about her, hurts to cry! I still can’t fully face this reality…” It’s hard to imagine the charts without hits like “IDKW” and “Blessed,” yet Shenseea let on that her heart is so heavy, she’s thought of hanging up the mic just to stay sane. “And so, sometimes I strongly feel running from it helps me the most…i meant it when I said my heart is truly BROKEN if I succumb to this pain I promise you there will be No More Shenseea!”

Her intro to “Blessed” seemed like a subtle testimony of her last few weeks — “You see sometime inna life, we take a lot of things for granted and life is one of them. Fi just get up and can breathe. Fi have life is such a blessing” she said.

While congratulations are in order for her latest accomplishments, Shenseea still needs some time as well as our prayers to navigate the new normal without her biggest fan and confidante.

