Swae Lee Says He’s ‘Breaking All The Rules’ On New Album “Human Nature”

Swae Lee is stoked about his new album Human Nature as he promises to offer something different this time around.

Rae Sremmurd hookman Swae Lee is working on his next album and he promises it will be worth the wait. In a video interview with Billboard’s Chelsea Briggs, Swae did not reveal an album release date but he did announce that the project would arrive before the end of September.

“It’s gonna be huge,” the hitmaker said. “I’m breaking all the rules [and] I’m breaking all the boundaries. I’m making my own song formats and doing some production on there. I’m just doing what sounds good to the ear. People know me for a certain style, so I’m just giving them styles they didn’t even know I could do. Sonically, I’m scientific with it. I’m creating moods with my next album.”

Swae Lee’s sophomore effort follows 2018’s Swaecation on which he collaborated with his Rae Sremmurd brother (and actual brother) Slim Jxmmi. In the hip-hop industry, Swae Lee is known for his smash hit features from the French Montana-led “Unforgettable” to the Post Malone-assisted “Sunflower” which are both currently 8x Platinum.

Recently Swae Lee guest-starred on Pop Smoke’s debut album and No. 1 posthumous effort Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. He can be heard crooning on the song dubbed “Creature” off the recently released 19-track album.

While he gears up to release his new album, he is letting his creative juices flow in other areas, specifically in fashion by collaborating with boohooMAN for a capsule collection which dropped on Thursday (July 23). The collection includes more than a dozen styles of matching tracksuits designed by the “Someone Said” singer. “I just dropped 20 Track suits w/ @boohoomanofficial! Y’all go cop! OUT NOW !!” the crooner announced on Instagram.

Swae Lee’s new album Human Nature is on the way. Look out for the arrival date to be dropped off by the rapper soon.