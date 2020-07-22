Jamaican Singer Dobby Dobson Dead At 78 From Coronavirus

Jamaican lovers rock singer Dobby Dobson has sadly passed away.

Highland ‘Dobby’ Dobson, who was best known for his song “That Wonderful Sound,” died at age 78. According to The Gleaner, the beloved Jamaican singer was residing in the United States since 1979. He died on Tuesday at a hospital in Florida around 4:30 p.m. after contracting the deadly coronavirus. Florida is currently a hotspot for COVID-19 with record numbers of cases and deaths being reported daily.

Dobson had contracted the coronavirus, according to Glory Music’s Tommy Cowan. “I was told a couple days ago that he was in a bad way,” the music executive said. “He had Alzheimer’s for a while now and was in a home, then he was diagnosed with COVID.”

His popular song “Loving Pauper” became what he was affectionately called in the music scene. His single “That Wonderful Sound,” which was released in 1971, sold over 40,000 copies in the Caribbean. Dobson also scored a hit with his single “Muriel,” which is still popular among Jamaican music lovers today. Even so, Dobson was a salesperson and proofreader for the Jamaica Gleaner for several years.

He was honored with the Order of Distinction in the rank of officer in August 2011. May his soul rest in peace.

R.I.P Dobby Dobson.