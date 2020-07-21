Wiz Khalifa Have Fun In “Still Wiz” Visual, Reveals “Big Pumpin” Cover Art

Wiz Khalifa just dropped a brand new music video to remind everyone that he is “Still Wiz” as he readies his new album.

Just two months after releasing his latest EP, Wiz Khalifa is back with new visuals. The rapper released a music video for one of the songs from The Saga of Wiz Khalifa called “Still Wiz” on Tuesday. Wiz announced a day prior to his 30 million followers on Instagram that the video would arrive today, and it’s just as dope as we expected.

“Still keep it real, still park the whip and chill,” Wiz raps on the track. “Still never poppin’ pills, still got ’em in they feels / Still give ’em chills, peel hundred dollar bills / Had a crib in the hills, one trip, couple mil’ / How a nigga fall asleep and still makin’ sales?”

The music video is a montage of neon and city nights with Wiz and a gang of women up for the cannabis-infused droptop cruising escapade. Like many of the pop culture’s modern visuals, this one isn’t short of poolside scenes with bikini-clad women, vintage luxury cars and mansion balconies. Something that was different about the aesthetic is the fact that all the women are rocking some trendy lenses while dressed in either a black or neon yellow bodysuit.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Wiz Khalifa has indicated that he is already gearing up for the release of his next project. He dropped the album cover for his upcoming album “Big Pimpin’,” which is yet to receive an official release date. The Taylor Gang rapper shared the completed artwork, which features an animated vehicle with weed smoke cascading through the windows while a hand and foot likened to the rapper hangs out. Alongside the photo, Wiz Khalifa wrote, “Almost finished with the music. Wanted to keep you guys updated on the artwork.”

While he is still dropping videos for songs from his album from three months ago, the rapper is sharing what’s to come with his impending album. It looks like Wiz Khalife is officially back on the grind.