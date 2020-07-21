Future Drops Off “Posted With Demons” Visual – Watch It

Future dropped a new music video for his song “Posted With Demons.”

It’s been over two months since Future released his eighth studio album High Off Life. The Atlanta rapper earned his seventh No. 1 album on Billboard with the 21-track project, which has since been certified gold in the United States. Today, Future released the official music video for one of the solo songs from the album called “Posted With Demons.”

Similarly to the release of the actual album, Future dropped the new visuals unannounced on Monday (July 29) and followed up with a post announcing its arrival. “POSTED WITH DEMONS @Vevo,” the rapper tweeted with the video attached. He also reshared short clips of the video captured by fans on his Instagram stories.

In the music video directed by Daps, Future dons a white T-shirt with the words “The Martians are coming to save the Earth” written in red. “You can see with your eyes on your own / I done went against odds before / Makin’ it, takin’ it, they see the wrong / If the streets don’t kill you first, n***a / It’s gon’ make you strong,” Future raps in the song.

The rest of the visuals includes some eerie scenes with bodies hanging upside down, various representations of fire, fireworks, a vandalized police car dripping in blood, and people wearing white contacts to create the chilling “demon” aesthetic.

This is the third music video that Future has released since his album arrived on May 15. The latest visuals come just one week after Future released the music video for another album song called “Ridin Strikers,” which has since amassed over 1 million views on YouTube. He also released visuals for his song “Hard To Choose” shortly after his album dropped, and that currently has over 8 million views.

Check out the official music video for “Posted Up With Demons” by Future now.