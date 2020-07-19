T-Pain Postponed Tory Lanez Collab With Ty Dolla $ign, Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

T-Pain is holding off on dropping on dropping a new song with Tory Lanez and Ty Dolla $ign amid Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting incident.

T-Pain could now be looking to backpedal on his release plans following Tory Lanez’s “social stocks” going belly up following the controversy surrounding him and the industry’s favorite Stallion, Megan. Based on his recent tweet, the “Sprung” singer seemed to have already had a song between himself, Tory Lanez, and Ty Dollar $ign prepped and ready to roll off the assembly line.

This would have made the second release between Pain and Lanez after “Jerry Sprunger,” which was on the Toronto rapper’s most recent Chixtape installment. The Tallahassee singer has also previously collaborated with Dollar $ign on the 2017 track “2 Fine.” Pain exercised his smarts earlier by questioning his fans about just how they were feeling about the “Temperature Rising” singer/rapper.

“Aight so what’s the temperature on Tory,” asked T-Pain before stating his plans of dropping. A few supporters seemingly misinterpreted his use of the dollar sign [$], which he corrected. “Oh y’all thought the “$” meant like I paid him or somethin. I Was saying him and Ty$. My bad. Mix up,” he tweeted.

Aight so what’s the temperature on Tory because I was just bout to drop a song with him and $. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 18, 2020

Oh y’all thought the “$” meant like I paid him or somethin ? nah. I Was saying him and Ty$. My bad. Mix up ? — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 18, 2020

In reference to the sentiments involving Tory, the general call in the thread below his tweet seemed to be for him to put the breaks on the release. “It’s a whole mess rn chief lol hold off and wait for that new info to drop,” went one follower.

Another person gave the singer a quick recommendation that could just work out in Pain’s favor. “We don’t know 100% if Tory shot Meg – so I won’t call him guilty – but he’s the most likely suspect. I’d say take him off for the time being, if he’s innocent then drop what you have as a remix,” went the advice.

In terms of the recommendations to put the breaks on, he said, “Yea that’s what I figured.”

Tory Lanez is currently being held as a possible suspect in the investigations but witnesses are not cooperating. A source connected to PageSix has claimed that Lanez was indeed the trigger man in the incident that has left Megan Thee Stallion nursing two gunshot wounds to her foot. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman,” said the source.