August Alsina Explains “Entanglement” With Jada Pinkett-Smith, “It Was Exactly That”

August Alsina breaks down what “Entanglement” with Jada Pinkett-Smith means and the status of their current relationship.

August Alsina has been through a lot. Over the last several years, the singer has faced debilitating health challenges, the death of his sister, and becoming the legal guardian to her children. Despite staying positive and making it through some incredible hurdles in life, he is now faced with dealing with the aftermath of his instantly infamous Jada Pinkett-Smith confession. Speaking with Vulture in a new interview, August further clarified his relationship with the actress and explained how he feels since the whole debacle went down.

When asked why he chose to share the details of his romantic relationship with Jada, who is married to Will Smith, August shared that he was worried about the perception he would face if rumors were the only information dictating public opinion.

“People looked at me as this problematic guy who was super reckless, like I’m pushing up on someone’s wife. I didn’t really like that. I didn’t like the sound of that, especially when it wasn’t the truth,” he said. “And that started to really eat at my soul, but deeper than that, it started to f**k with my partnerships and business relationships and money…”

The interviewer goes on to ask Alsina about what has become the word of the month— “entanglement.” Jada Pinkett-Smith used the word to describe her circumstances with August Alsina during her and Will’s separation, and now the singer says he agrees with the choice, saying, “If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that.”

Despite admitting to not having watched the Red Table Talk episode where Jada tells her side of the story, August says he is at peace with his past and how everything has panned out.

“There’s nothing to regret because it’s not something I went searching for,” he said. “Nobody preyed on me or was a predator towards me. This is none of that. It just is. It just was. So I don’t feel any reason to have regrets.”