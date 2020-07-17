A$AP Rocky Files Restraining Order Against Female Stalker After Broking Into His Bedroom

A$AP Rocky files a restaining order against a female stalker who at one point broke into his bedroom while he was asleep.

It seems following 2019’s stint in a Swedish jail, A$AP Rocky is looking to remain on the good side of the law by initiating a restraining order against a female stalker. Sadly, stalking is one of the ills that usually accompany fame and fortune, and like many, A$AP Rocky is finding his stalker relentless in her quest to be with him. The female in question has not only damaged the rapper’s property but also assaulted the rapper’s assistant. To this end, he is seeking that she remains at least 1000 yards away from him, his property, and his security.

The Blast obtained documents claiming that Rocky has no prior ties to the stalker in question, but she still shows up at his home, uninvited, of course. As Rocky expressed in documents, she is allegedly sleeping in her car outside of his home so that she can be closer to him. The female’s creepy actions turned into the destruction of property on June 07, 2020, when she “squirted ink from a sports bottle all over [Rocky’s] vehicle” after denying her access to his property.

Like most stalkers, she has also shown that violence is not out of her reach on various occasions. As revealed by court docs, Rocky is concerned since the woman was previously arrested for her actions against his assistant.

“My concern with Respondent’s instability and her potential threat to me is heightened by the knowledge that she has already been arrested for assault and battery on my assistant, but she continues to stalk me,” he said.

As mentioned by the “Goldie” rapper, the woman “arrived at my residence, while I was sleeping in the master bedroom on the second floor of my home. When my assistant at the time answered the door, (She) stated that she had a scheduled appointment with me.”

While verifying the legitimacy of the appointment, the woman “punched her[assistant] in her face, and ran upstairs to the second floor, and entered the master bedroom where I was sleeping… I was startled, jumped up, and began to resist (the woman’s) advances. In the midst of doing so, (she) ripped my pearl necklace off of my neck.”

Rocky went on the detail another incident that saw her grabbing in from behind after he jumped into the crowd at one of his concerts. “On that same night, after I entered my vehicle to leave the venue, Respondent jumped in without my permission, landing on my lap while I was in the backseat. At that point, I was startled, shocked, and in fear for my safety. To resolve this situation, my personal security team had to physically remove (the woman) from my vehicle,” he recounted.

“To dispel any question, I am not married to Respondent,” he said. “Nor am I engaged to Respondent; I have never asked Respondent to marry me. Furthermore, I have never invited or encouraged (her) to come to my home or spend time with me.”

History has proven that stalkers usually see the death of their muse as the best way to end things whenever their love is denied. Therefore, A$AP Rocky should be applauded for the steps being taken to ensure his safety.