Nick Cannon Steps Back From Radio, Remains Host Of ‘The Mask Singer’

Nick Cannon announced on Thursday (July 16) that he will be taking some time away from his radio show on Power 106, but will remain host of The Mask Singer.

Amid the backlash he received for his recent comments in an interview, Nick Cannon has issued an important announcement about his hosting duties. The TV presenter and producer who has a morning show on LA’s top radio station KPWR-FM – Power 106 will be taking a hiatus from the show. This comes only a day after news broke that Cannon had been cut from his own comedy skit show MTV’s Wild ‘N Out. ViacomCBS, the company that owns the network that airs the show made the decision to sever ties with Nick Cannon after his recent controversial statements.

The Jewish community returned Nick Cannon’s harsh comments in the global reaction that ensued, and like a domino effect, everything in his career seems to be dwindling with the public perception of him. A popular host and staple in the American television industry that we’ve all come to know and love from shows like America’s Got Talent, The Masked Singer, Wild ‘n Out, Real Husbands of Hollywood, TeenNick Top 10, and so much more, Cannon will likely no longer be the face of talent competition shows as we know it.

In a statement to the press, Nick said, “I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education.” The TV presenter did not say if it was a permanent break but he shared some insight on what he planned to do with the time away. “I will use this time to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together,” he wrote.

While some fans believe his dismissal is warranted, many are still urging him no tot throw in the towel. One fan who took to the comments of the comedian’s circulating announcement wrote, “& they win again.. y’all gotta stop folding under pressure.” Many also expressed that they were disappointed, with a few fans suggesting that an alien must have captured Nick Cannon’s body if he was really opting to retreat.

Some fans also comforted Nick with support and expressed that they agreed with much of what he said. “You can’t leave Egypt black and end up white in Israel. You was talking the truth,” one fan wrote. “Hmm… but where was the lies though?” asked another about Nick’s widely controversial statement that is being called anti-Semitic.

Nick’s subsequent apology statement went on to reveal that he has been talking to members of the Jewish community about the remarks that he is so remorseful about making now. “I continue to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me,” he continued in his statement.

Thankfully for Nick Cannon, he still gets to host the increasingly popular Fox show “The Masked Singer” which is probably says something about his future with the network. Last year it was confirmed that the comedian and TV host signed a deal with the network to host his own daytime talk show. Reports were that production was to start this summer and the show would be slated to debut in September. All of that is quite possibly up in the air at the moment.

The question on everyone’s mind now is if Nick Cannon will be permanently removed from some of our favorite radio and television shows or if he’ll be right back?