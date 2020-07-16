Joey Bada$$ Announced New Project & Video Dropping Friday

After a three year hiatus, Joey Bada$$ has returned with a new project.

Fans have been desperate for some music from the “Good Morning Amerikkka” rapper. Three years ago on April 7, 2017, the rapper dropped his second studio album All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$. He has been absent from the music game for three long years as he focused on acting and being a father. In January of this year, he teased fans with hints to upcoming music. On Twitter, he wrote, “JUST GETTIN’ A FEW MORE DUCKS LINED UP FO I START BUCKING THESE N**GAZ.”

Well, it seems the rapper is good and ready as he removed all his previous posts from his Instagram account starting anew. His first post was of a unique looking third eye, cross, and infinity symbol combination icon. He captioned that post, “Know that faith is like a seed planted in the ground; it grows after its kind. Plant the idea (seed), water and fertilize it with expectancy, and it will manifest.” Then, three days ago, he posted a photo of himself and the rapper finally announced the huge news, “The rebirth. New music Friday 7/17.” Fans nearly lost their minds bursting with excitement.

He further revealed the artwork for the project along with the tracklist. The project titled, “The Light Pack” will consist of three songs, “The Light”, “No Explanation”, and “Shine”. The songs represent the Soul, Mind, and Body, respectively. For the artwork, Joey stands in the center of multiple women donning white dresses and head wraps. He appears to be reaching to the heavens in worship. In the center of the artwork and track titles, you can see the same unique icon which he initially posted days ago.

In the caption, he wrote, “It’s been 3 long years, so how bout 3 new songs for your Mind, Body & Soul? LOVE to you ALL. #TheLightPack 7/17 #333.” Yesterday, he teased a video for the song titled “The Light”. In the clip, Joey appears to be going through a religious transition as he is surrounded by fire while he is washed by women. The same women proceed to rip clothing from his body as well as ritually covering his face with red and blue cloths and spewing water from their mouths onto his back. The women also dance alongside Joey to men drumming while holding bottles and machetes.

One user commented on the clip stating, “The ancestors are singing.” Others have sounded off about the use of his unique symbol, referring to it as satanic. This album seems to portray the growth and spiritual accession that Joey has underwent over the past three years. In a statement to Complex earlier this year, he spoke on the upcoming album, “It will speak towards the growth as both an artist and as a man. I’m just trying to find new ways to open up and to tell my story—more parts of it that haven’t been told.”

Regardless of the debates over his artwork, fans are elated nonetheless. Thankfully, Friday is only a few hours away. Let’s go!