Rising Dancehall Star Starlord Drops New Song “21”

Rising dancehall act Starlord drops a new song “21.”

Out of Kingston, Jamaica, a young artiste who goes by the moniker Starlord has released a new track to get you grooving. “21”, written and produced by Starlord, whose real name is Kern Bailey, has an old-school, authentic dancehall vibe while also managing to appeal to an international audience. Bailey is only 19-years-old but already on track to make waves in the highly competitive dancehall space with melodic voice and unique lyrics like, “Woulda love yuh like mi neva love in life/Kiss yuh left, and gwaan squeeze up the right.”

Starlord has also started his own clothing line under the brand name Majesty Cross Clothing with new merchandise on the way in the coming months. Urban Islandz reached out to Bailey to ask about his biggest musical influences, and he explained that he is a big hip hop fan who often listens to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. When it comes to dancehall, he cited Alkaline as the artist that most inspires him.

Dancehall has undergone some transformations in recent years, branching out into sub-genres like trap-dancehall. Still, some artists stay true to their musical roots and continue to appease their fans with authentic dancehall. During busier times, it’s easy to let up-and-coming artistes slip through the cracks in favor of more mainstream acts on your playlist. In the era of the coronavirus pandemic, however, giving new artistes like Starlord a chance is a great way to spend your extra time and diversify your listening experience.

Listen to his new song below.