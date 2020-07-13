Moneybagg Yo Bought Ari Fletcher A Lambo Urus For Her Birthday, His Baby Mama Went Berserk

Moneybagg Yo treated his lady Ari Fletcher a Lamborghini Urus for her birthday and his baby mama Chyna Santana went off.

Ari Fletcher got an upgrade yesterday when her boyfriend, rapper Moneybagg Yo, got her a brand new Lamborghini Urus truck for her birthday. Sadly, the gesture was not appreciated by one of Yo’s baby mothers. Fletcher, who turned 25 on July 12, was more than blown away by the white Lambo brimming with red roses. She posted a short clip of the unveiling to her Instagram account before dropping a caption to perfectly convey just what she thought of Bagg’s actions.

WTFFFFF!!!!!! I CANT F__KING BELIEVE THIS!!!!!! MY BABY JUST GOT ME A F__KING LAMB TRUCK!!!!!!!!! BIG D__K ENERGY RICH N__GA BEHAVIOR!!!!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH THANK YOU DADDY!!! @moneybaggyo BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!! I LAMBOD HER LIFE TOLD HER GET OUT THAT RANGE!!!!!,” she wrote, which is a line from Yo’s new track “Said Sum.”

The rapper also gave his queen a shout out on the gram. After posting a picture of her perched on the hood of the new ride, he wrote, “All White Lambo Like Marshmello She Got One To Match !! Happy Bagg Day Gangsta Go Up.”

WTFFFFF!!!!!! I CANT FUCKING BELIEVE THIS!!!!!! MY BABY JUST GOT ME A FUCKING LAMB TRUCK!!!!!!!!! BIG DICK ENERGY RICH NIGGA BEHAVIOR!!!!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH THANK YOU DADDY!!! @MoneyBaggYo BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!! I LAMBOD HER LIFE TOLD HER GET OUT THAT RANGE! ? pic.twitter.com/v26n0Q2xvb — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) July 12, 2020

Ari and Demario DeWayne White, Jr., better known as Moneybagg Yo, started dating approximately 9 months ago. The Tennessee rapper was pubicly dating Houston, Texas hottie Megan Thee Stallion before he copped G Herbo’s baby mama. With this in mind, a couple of comments below the post seemingly assumed Thee Stallion would voice her disapproval of the gift, instead, it was one of the rapper’s 4 baby mothers who came out biting.

The baby mama in question is Chyna Santana, mother of Ca Marian. “Dam babydady you doing it like that,” came the stinging post from Santana in reference to the lavish gift. The move immediately attracted backlash from fans of Ari.

The alleged mother of 4 decided to hop onto Instagram LIVE to address the hits head-on. After trashing accusations of clout chasing, she revealed, “Damn right I feel some type of way about that muthaf___in Lambo.” She added, “B__ch you only f__kin this h__ for 9 months.” As a justification of her actions on she reminded everyone that she is a woman who is “hurtin” and felt the need to vent and speak her mind on the recent events.

“I f**ked this n***ga for years,” she revealed before stating her idea of why Yo is dating Ari, “Got in the industry and got an industry b**ch. It hurt me but you gotta accept sh_t for what it is.”

She went on the mention that she was the one to exit the relationship and not the other way around. The ending of her and Yo’s relationship seemingly coincided with that of Yo and Megan’s, but that topic was not addressed during her LIVE.

Nonetheless, this was not the first time that the Ari and Yo’s relationship was been put in the spotlight for what seemed like inputs from the rapper’s baby mamas.

Earlier this year Ari Fletcher took to social media to clapback at Whitney White, otherwise known as Juicy Baby, for allegedly copying her day to day moves, which to Ari, seemed like a way to win the “No Sucker” rapper back.

The birthday girl has not responded to Santana’s comments, neither has her beau. It could be that Ari was too busy opening her gifts, which includes expensive jewelry and footwear, or it could be the fact that she is having fun at her beautifully laid out birthday dinner.