Summer Walker Drops New EP “Life On Earth” Ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR – Listen

R&B sensation, Summer Walker, released her new EP titled, Life On Earth.

The soulful singer first won the hearts of many when she dropped her debut album on October 4, 2019. “Over It” peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 chart and made history as the biggest streaming debut ever for a female R&B artist. In the midst of her success, Summer Walker faced heavy backlash over her awkward stage presence. She later informed fans that she suffers from severe social anxiety. Despite this, she has continued to rise above her fears and has cemented herself as an R&B heavyweight.

The “Playing Games” songstress announced her follow-up EP back in June. On July 8th, she hosted a unique drive-in listening experience at a UFO crash landing site in Atlanta, where fans were able to exclusively receive an early playing of the EP. “Just crash landed in ATL hop in ur cars, tune into our top secret frequency and pull up to our special & safe “Life on Earth EP” listening experience. thank you,” she captioned the Instagram post.

On that same day, she later revealed the tracklist by using a custom Instagram filter that showcased the track titles when users pointed their phones to the sky, much like Pop Smoke’s unique tracklist revelation, where fans were also able to see his song titles by pointing their phone to star coordinates in the sky.

Life On Earth was executive produced by Summer Walker, of course with her boyfriend’s London On Da Track’s help. Boasting five tracks, it features PARTYNEXTDOOR, who appears on “My Affection,” as well as two collaborations with NO1-NOAH.

See below for the tracklist, and you can listen to “Life On Earth” on all major streaming platforms.

Life On Earth Tracklist.

1. “Let It Go”

2. “SWV” with NO1-NOAH

3. “My Affection” with PARTYNEXTDOOR

4. “White Tee” with NO1-NOAH

5. “Deeper”