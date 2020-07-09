Nicki Minaj’s “New Body” Unreleased Verse With Kanye West Went Viral On TikTok

Nicki Minaj’s verse on the unreleased track “New Body” with Kanye West has gone viral on TikTok.

Ever since Nicki scored her first two No. 1 records on Billboard, it seems everything she does is buzzed about. Recently, a leaked track from Kanye West’s Yandhi catalog featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign surfaced online. The former’s verse has become the musical theme of a trend on the increasingly popular social media platform TikTok.

The Barbz Queen’s verse on “New Body” first leaked a year ago, a couple of months after a studio engineer revealed that Ye had a Nicki Minaj feature on the album. Though Yandhi was put on the backburner to make room for Kanye’s other projects like Jesus Is King, there is still a possibility that he will eventually release the highly anticipated compilation one day.

While Nicki’s verse on the song “New Body” has gone viral in a recent TikTok trend, a fan uploaded a video of her verse from November 2019 has also accumulated millions of views on YouTube. The song reportedly takes a page out of the “Women Empowerment” book, which producer Kevin Celik said seemed to be the theme of the album in 2019. The TikTok trend follows transformation style videos where users go from a barefaced look to full glam or show off their weight loss with before and after shots, for example.

“Hey yo, you ain’t f**k me, you f**ked the old body,” she raps on the trending verse. “You ain’t f**k Nicki, you f**ed Nicole body / Ain’t no miles on this here new body / Off with their heads, these bitches is nobodies.” Nicki goes in for the rest of the verse leading up to the last line where transformation challenge participants make their final reveal whether it’s their completed makeup look, new physique, new hair, or more. “Old ni**a hit me and I said, ‘New body, who dis?'” the verse ends along with the challenge.

The song is quickly becoming one of the most popular unreleased tracks of the year with Nicki Minaj’s verse leading the press kit with a ton of free promo. Do you think “New Body” will finally get an official release, or is that up in the air as are the rest of the tracks from Yandhi?