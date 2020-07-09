Cardi B Bleached Her ‘Cootie Cat’ On IG In NSFW Video

Cardi B might’ve shared a little too much this time or maybe not.

“Money” rapper Cardi B has made it a point over the years to be as transparent as she possibly can with her fans. This, unfortunately, means that she also has a tendency to reveal extremely intimate details of her life, things most people wouldn’t dream of putting out there for the whole world to know. Some critics have dubbed her as classless and ratchet as a result. However, there are some who appreciate her down to earth nature. Although Cardi frequently posts revealing photos showcasing her assets, fans were still taken aback upon her informing them about the cosmetic procedures she was planning to have done to her “private parts.”

Taking to her Instagram account, Cardi B shocked her 70 million followers when she plainly stated via Instagram Story that she was getting her vagina bleached. During the video clip, which was focused on her legs, she says, “I am bleaching my f***ing cootie cat. I’m in my crib getting my vagina bleached, my underarm bleached, because you know sometimes we just quick shave and everything and it gets your vagina just a little bit dark and everything.”

Ensuring no one got anything confused, she decided to set the record straight right then and there about her bleaching practices, “I don’t believe in body bleaching, I just believe in like underarm, or like your vagina, maybe your a*shole,” she continued. “I like my brown a*shole. But yeah like totally I’m getting my vagina bleached.” Cardi B also videoed getting her lip hair waxed during her self-care session.

Over the course of the past few weeks, Cardi has been all about body improvement. As she gained weight throughout the period of quarantine, which I’m sure many of us have, fans were surprised to see her sporting a little tummy pouch in photos and videos. Not long after, she updated fans showing a more toned abdomen along with a huge tattoo that wraps around her entire torso all the way down to her buttocks and thighs. The gorgeous tattoo has gotten a lot of love from fans and tattoo enthusiasts.

Back in June, Cardi B also posted a video of her getting her chest pierced along with a few other body modifications. Despite the negative reactions, Cardi has pointed out numerous times that the haters do not matter, as long as her husband Offset likes it. His opinion is the only one that really counts. And to that, we say, happy wife, happy life!