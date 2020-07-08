Tekashi 6ix9ine Shares XXXTentacion Private DM, Says X Would Still Be Alive If…

Tekashi 6ix9ine shared a private DM that XXXTentacion sent him and says X would’ve still been alive if he had security.

It appears nothing is off limits when it comes to what Tekashi 6ix9ine is willing to share with the world, and now the once-disgraced rapper has revealed private messages sent to him from XXXTentacion shortly before his untimely death. During an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, Tekashi shared DMs sent to him from X during his incarceration for federal firearms and racketeering charges. One message ominously warned, “Yo, be safe, OK? Never let your guard down,” while another advised, “When you get out, move smarter, more patient, and more relaxed.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine went on to explain that X was worried for 6ix9ine’s safety when he was released, most likely due to 69’s decision to cooperate with federal authorities. “So, X was looking out for me,” he said. “Telling me, ‘Yo, move smarter.’ Matter fact, X said this, ‘Don’t let your guard down.’ Same thing with Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle.”

6ix9ine went on to argue that private security would have prevented X’s death, saying, “You need to change the f**kin’ game. If you with security doesn’t make you pu**y, it makes you smart. If X, who’s my friend, woulda had security, we would’ve had a legend in the making still living.”

It is hard to say if security would have prevented XXXTentacion’s death in hindsight. The rapper was shot in Deerfield Beach, Florida in 2018 while sitting inside of his vehicle after shopping at a motorcycle store. Authorities believe he may have been followed by three cars after withdrawing money from a nearby bank, so it is easy to see how a security team may have been able to intercept the attack. Since Tekashi 6ix9ine’s release from prison, the rapper has been under constant protection due to his high risk of retaliation after testifying against fellow gang members. Hopefully, Tekashi takes X’s words to heart and begins to move smarter going forward.