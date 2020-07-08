NBA YoungBoy Ends Instagram Hiatus Shares Adorable Pic With His Son

NBA YoungBoy ends his Instagram hiatus with this adorable photos of his baby boy.

NBA YoungBoy decided to wipe all his prior content on the ‘gram, erasing pictures of himself, the people in his life, and everything else in between. Only one picture is left standing on the account that has 9.8 million followers — a photo with his son. No location is provided for the snap that sees the pair on a sunny day, standing on stone steps with an intricate building and bright umbrellas behind them. As a stark reminder of the times we’re currently living in, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is wearing a mask on his face as he helps the little boy down the stairs.

The “One Shot” rapper has been tapping into his parental side lately. You’d be forgiven for thinking that the kid in his IG post was his younger brother as NBA YoungBoy is only 20-years-old, but the Baton Rouge native is actually a father of six.

When Father’s Day came around last month, YoungBoy dropped a music video for his track “Death Enclaimed” that featured him performing some doting dad duties like brushing hair and taking his kids to the beach. YoungBoy welcomed two kids from two different women last month alone, and confirmed the growing of his offspring on the song with the lyric, “Tired of f***ing ’round with groupies / 4 lil’ boys and 2 lil’ girls and they mine.”

Aside from sowing his seed, NBA YoungBoy has recently had to deal with a break-in that occurred at his home. The thieves filmed themselves asking the rapper for $30,000 to return what they’d stolen, and apparently called up J. Prince in a means to negotiate. Prince explained what went down in an Instagram video (revealing that he has the keys to YoungBoy’s Rolls-Royce and McLaren), which angered YoungBoy for not getting in touch with him privately and instead, sharing his business with the world.