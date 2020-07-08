Lil Nas X Expected to Drop New Music and Mixtape Soon, Album is 92% Complete

Lil Nas X says his new album is 92% done.

We’re close to getting new music from rookie rapper Lil Nas X, who’s been leaving clues on the album’s progress in his Twitter bio all year. Sharing recently that the project is “92% complete”, it seems X is almost ready to return to his days of ruling the charts. The update coincides with a circulating Instagram Live clip in which he’s heard saying, “I wanna make song uh, with Drake and Nicki on the same song, I think it would be hot a f*** and you know they’re two of my idols, I love them.”

We’ll have to wait and see if X can get both the Young Money heavyweights on his dream song, but in the meantime, he’s giving fans a “lil” something extra with a mixtape to match the anticipated album—“ALBUM’S ALMOST FINISHED BUT WORKING ON A MIXTAPE TOO!” he tweeted over a Spongebob Squarepants meme.

Last month, the Old Town Road hitmaker got the full attention of the Barbz when he spelled out how much he’d love to collaborate with Nicki Minaj and why he denied being a member of her fan base in the first place. After shooting his shot at the ‘generous queen’ in several tweets, it’s still unclear whether the track will materialize, though she did send him a response.

ALBUM’S ALMOST FINISHED BUT WORKING ON A MIXTAPE TOO! ALL PRODUCERS SEND BEATS TO IMBABYBEATS@GMAIL.COM ! pic.twitter.com/ClTpIEG8UU — nope (@LilNasX) July 7, 2020

The “Panini” hitmaker also has another kind of collaboration in mind—one with his fans-—and has sent out the call for his followers who are also producers to shoot their shot. The worldwide smash “Old Town Road” was created from a beat Nas X bought for $30 on an online platform from Dutch producer YoungKio so he’s well aware of the magic that can come from the humblest origins. “ALL PRODUCERS SEND BEATS TO IMBABYBEATS@GMAIL.COM!” he tweeted.

With the beats and finishing touches falling into place, all that’s left for the cowboy crooner to worry about are the details of the debut “I’m sure it’ll be finished this month but not sure how I wanna drop yet,” he said to one curious Twitter fan.