Remy Ma And Papoose Expecting Baby Number 2

Rappers Remy Ma and Papoose are expanding their family. The couple announced that they have a new baby on the way!

Hip Hop power couple, Remy Ma and Papoose, tied the knot back in 2008. Then on December 14, 2018, the pair were blessed with a beautiful baby girl named Reminisce Mackenzie. The joyous occasion was infinitely more special due to Remy’s documented and open revelations of infertility issues. During the shooting of Love & Hip Hop: New York, Remy discussed the challenges she faced when she attempted to get pregnant with Reminisce.

She also divulged that she had suffered an ectopic pregnancy prior. As a result, they opted for In Vitro Fertilization, IVF. Upon successfully getting pregnant and delivering their daughter, the couple sweetly nicknamed her “The Golden Child”. Remy Ma is also mother to Janafi, a son from a prior relationship. She also plays the role of loving stepmother to Papoose’s three daughters Shemele, Dejanae, and Destiny.

Now they can add one more name to their Christmas shopping list as they anticipate the arrival of their new baby. Papoose revealed the exciting news during a virtual interview on Fox Soul with Claudia Jordan. Discussing the current Coronavirus pandemic, the host queried as to how Papoose and his family were coping with the restrictions and their new way of life. Papoose responded by stating that he is enjoying the quality time he gets, and he decided to break the news right there and then.

“I love being with my family,” Papoose told Claudia. “I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I’m just making the best out of it, and we’re moving forward. Some good things are coming out of this. We’re going to have a new child real soon.”

Fans expressed their joy at the amazing news wishing the couple many congratulatory messages about their new blessing. One user commented, “Black love that’s dope,” while another added, “If any man deserves children, it’s him. He wants to be the best dad and loves his wife and family.”

Congratulations to Remy and Papoose on another golden child! We wish her a safe and happy pregnancy.