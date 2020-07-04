Meek Mill ‘Green Light’ DJ Akademiks, Says AK Wants Him To Jeopardize His Freedom

Meek Mill is claiming that he put out a “green light” on DJ Akademiks as their beef intensifies.

It’s round 43 of DJ Akademiks and Tekashi 6ix9ine vs Meek Mill. DJ Akademiks has not taken lightly to Meek Mill’s attempt to cancel him on social media and has a few choice words for the “Otherside of America” rapper. Earlier this week, Meek once again made his distaste for Akademiks public by declaring that the Everyday Struggle host has done nothing for the culture and deserves to be canceled. “He also gassed a lot of beef that got people killed and hurt,” Meek wrote on Twitter.

In response, Ak retweeted the post with the comment, “You can’t cancel anyone Meek.” It may have seemed like that was the end of things, except that now Akademiks has decided to go on one of his classic tirades. “Meek, you can’t cancel anyone. Okay? Let’s be very clear. You’ve been mad at me since I posted that an EP of yours flopped!” he said in the IG clip captioned, “You’re raps biggest hypocrite.”

Meek Mill’s rant on Twitter continued into the July 4th weekend with a couple more shots at Akademiks. “Nah you online!! you just make money off the trenches … next phase is like green light,” Meek tweeted. He later accused Akademiks of making money off the culture while not supporting the culture. The Philly rapper also invoked George Floyd and Breyonna Taylor for which AK called him out for.

While the feud may have been influenced by a poor review from the journalist, Meek and Ak’s beef also has a lot to do with Ak’s good friend and Meek’s enemy, 6ix9ine. When posting his rant, Akademiks called on the Philly artist to respond to the “TROLLZ” rapper’s questioning of his character, and 6ix9ine jumped in on the virtual attack by pointing out the irony of Meek calling him a snitch for making a plea deal with the authorities, but being affiliated to Roc Nation Management which is headed by Desiree Perez who is a former police informant herself.

Akademiks’ beef with Freddie Gibbs may have blown over, but it doesn’t seem like lightning is likely to strike twice.

You can't cancel anyone meek. https://t.co/8mAh7l6DPf — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 30, 2020

You a dickhead lol you post about me doing something to everybody ..you want me to throw away my freedom dummy lol don’t bring breyonna Taylor or George Floyd up now it’s a problem with you clown lol it’s about you and your place in the culture! https://t.co/pWnIOsUZvM — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 4, 2020

Nah you online!! you just make money off the trenches … next phase is like green light ?? https://t.co/J9js0Di4YH — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 4, 2020

And now justice for breyonna Taylor and George Floyd since we got ya attention! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 4, 2020