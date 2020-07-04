Lil Iké Addresses Backlash For Saying She Won’t Work With Upcoming Reggae Artists Unless…

Lile Ike has responded to some social media backlash over one of her recent interviews.

Promising newcomer Lila Ike has a unique, melodic aesthetic that was on vivid display in the new visuals for the break-up song “Forget Me.” Ironically, while celebrating the videos’ 70K overnight views, the songstress found herself simultaneously fending off feedback and reproaches across social media over a few of her remarks. Making it clear that she’s not keen on jumping on a collaboration with just anybody, Ike insists that artists invest in their work ethic, as she’s not about to become anyone’s meal ticket.

The clip drew much disapproval from followers and fans who labeled the nascent songbird as “hype” following her utterances. She was quick to check the critics, however, posting the entire clip, clarifying the context and directly telling naysayers to “continue as you were.”

The source of the backlash is a June 26 interview with veteran media journalist Anthony Miller on TVJ’s Entertainment Report. Responding to whether she’s been bombarded with requests for collabs since her stellar success, Lila had this to say—”For sure, ton and tons of people ah reach out fi a collab, some a dem ah really feel like yuh just nuh deh desso yet fi deh pan a song with Lila Ike to be honest,” Ike began. “I feel like most of the people reaching out to me right now would be like upcoming artistes that are seeking a way to get their self known, or get into the business and I am not really in support of that, mi really feel like you want something yuh really and truly haffi work for it.”

Posting about this and commenting so people can uderstand how quick we are to https://t.co/C2RT4sWg0t is the rest of the interview where I clearly say ‘once it is that you’re great at what you do and have work ethic’ so continue as you were that’s why me say me like me Solitude. pic.twitter.com/FJcdfxZUbZ — The Experience out now ? (@LilaIkeJa) July 3, 2020

The curly hair crooner came under fire for not just her words but her tone in the seemingly off-putting and obnoxious remarks. Hopping online to directly address the situation, Ike posted the clip in its entirety including the part where she said “personally mi kinda focus on my thing, if I have to do a collab it would have to change my life,” hinting that as is common in the sphere of social media, her words were taken out of context.

She captioned her post as a final clap back to those twisting her words to disturb her peace of mind: “Posting about this and commenting so people can understand how quick we are to judge. Here is the rest of the interview where I clearly say ‘once it is that you’re great at what you do and have work ethic’ so continue as you were that’s why me say me like me Solitude..” she wrote.

Check out the ER interview here.

Here are some of the tweets from fans.

So the hype get to Lila Ike already smh uni listen to the fvckry weh she a seh?? my ratings for you dip my girl swear pic.twitter.com/RveLjvO8wD — Filodeen? (@filodeen) July 3, 2020

lila ike when she find out filodeen ratings fi her drop: https://t.co/z24R97YkZ3 pic.twitter.com/REw0QxwLcT — sage (@aiodeji) July 3, 2020

Look how much artistes turn down collabs and nobody has a word to say but as soon as Lila Ike says on national tv that yeah I turn down collabs because ppl a look buss offa me then unu jump pon her — Dr.Abijah (@abii_abz) July 3, 2020

What she meant to say was… "…But for now, I'm currently focusing on building my brand & cementing myself in the industry so I could be of a more impacting force where helping to bring these younger talents to the world, just as Protoje did for me". Anyways, stream Lila Ike. https://t.co/qPgXcOGgzM — Ann-Marie Pickney?? (@daryklazula) July 3, 2020