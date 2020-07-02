Megan Thee Stallion Was A Total Baddie In Sophomore College Years

It turns out Megan Thee Stallion was also a baddie in her junior years.

It may only have been Monday, but Megan Thee Stallion was having a Throwback Thursday moment as she took a look back at her college days. The “Savage” rapper attended Prairie View A&M University to study health administration, and, like many, also had a part-time job. “Fun fact lol I use to work at bombshells I think In my sophomore year of college and all my customers loved me,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself in her busty uniform. For those not familiar with the Houston eatery, it is a military-themed restaurant not dissimilar to Hooters, in which the servers wear crop tops with plunging necklines, according to Megan’s pic.

The 25-year-old shared that guys began referring to her as a stallion — a term alluding to her attractiveness — when she was still in high school, and she embraced her sexiness in college. Megan Thee Stallion revealed to fans that she and her friends got in trouble while freshmen due to the twerking videos that they made. The clips were posted online and made campus celebs out of the trio — but also landed them in the dean’s office. The skills obviously came in use later on in Megan’s life as she even recently used them while performing at YouTube’s online graduation ceremony for those who had finished high school and college.

Someone else who is getting to appreciate the rapper’s hotness these days is her new mystery man. While not mentioning any names, Meg confirmed in an Instagram Live video over the weekend that she is in a new relationship.

