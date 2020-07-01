Injury Reserve Member Jordan Groggs Dead At 32, Group Confirmed

Injury Reserve group member Jordan Groggs has sadly passed away at the age of 32.

2020 has been quite a devastating year for everyone, including the music industry. Now, the world suffers another heavy blow as Phoenix-based rap trio, Injury Reserve, has lost one of its beloved members. On Tuesday, June 30, the announcement was made on the group’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts. Both statements read, “REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend.”

Injury Reserve is comprised of Groggs, who utilized the stage name Stepa J. Groggs, Ritchie With a T, and producer Parker Corey. Before they ever had the idea of becoming a rap group, Groggs and Ritchie With a T met at the Vans store where Groggs was an employee. Ritchie’s mom owned the store. They subsequently met Parker Corey, a young producer who would set them on the path to stardom. Corey’s style and production inceptions solidified the group’s sound and created a signature that many now know and love.

Declaring themselves as Injury Reserve in 2013, they hit the ground running, performing in their hometown first as they built up a following. Showcasing their talents at various shows based in the area of Arizona State University’s campus, they performed with other punk and indie groups. In 2014 the group had gained more confidence, and they decided to create a name for themselves in the underground hip-hop crowd. Their signature sound was a fusion of hip-hop and jazz elements. They released their first EP back in 2015. It was titled “Live From The Dentist Office.” The EP was recorded in Parker’s grandfather’s dental office after work hours. Then in 2016, they dropped “Floss”. In May, 2019, the group released their self-titled debut album. The 13-track cut included features from Rico Nasty, Freddie Gibbs, JPEGMafia, Amine, A-Track, and more.

To support Groggs’ family during this devastating loss, a crowdfunding page has been created. The GoFundMe page states, “REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner, and friend. Groggs’s heart has touched everyone he has came across. He will live on through his family, supporters, and the communities he was apart of. Jordan Alexander Groggs is survived by Anna and their four children Joey, Jayden, Toph, and Ari. Please keep them in your thoughts. All funds will go towards family support and services. Thank you. With love and remembrance 06/01/1988 – 06/29/20.”

Initially set at $25,000, the goal now has a figure of $75,000. Of that, $65,000 has been raised thus far. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

