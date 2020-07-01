Ari Fletcher Checks Female For Shooting Shots At Moneybagg Yo

Word to the wise: don’t flirt with Ari Fletcher’s man, Moneybagg Yo.

Ari is currently in a relationship with Moneybagg Yo, with the pair first hitting things off around December last year. The love affair came after much heartbreak as she had had a rather volatile relationship with her baby daddy, G-Herbo, that included physical violence, which led to him being arrested for assault and kidnapping their son, as well as a messy break-up with boxer Gervonta Davis. Ari and Moneybagg have made no attempt to hide their relationship, often flaunting on social media, so she did not take lightly to another woman hitting on her man.

The couple was at a house party when a female guest referred to the “Me vs Me” rapper as ‘Papi’, a Spanish term of endearment that can mean anything from ‘daddy’ to ‘baby’. Ari was caught on video telling the woman off in no uncertain terms. “No, don’t call him ‘Papi,’” she said. “I’ll beat yo ass.” Eeek.

It was thought a few weeks ago that Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher were on the verge of a break-up after the 24-year-old posted some cryptic messages to her Twitter account. “I can love myself better than any man can. I might have been torn a little but no man has every been able to break me, never will,” read one, followed by, “If you know in your heart what you want then don’t settle for nothing less. You can have whatever you want, just be patient!”

Based on Ari’s extremely territorial behavior on the clip from the party, it appears that she and Moneybagg are still very much a thing, and she’s determined to keep it that way.

