50 Cent Names Eminem “Best Rapper In The World” And Himself Second

50 Cent names Eminem the “Best Rapper In The World” and himself perhaps the second best.

50 Cent has found yet another reason to list Eminem as the greatest rapper alive. It is safe to say that Fif has gone on to do some tremendous work in the industry since getting noticed by Eminem on the set of 8 Mile. Through their work with Dr. Dre, the two have offered hip hop fans some scintillating collaborations such as, “Psycho,” “My Life” featuring Adam Levine, “Love Me’ featuring Obie Trice, “Crack A Bottle,” featuring Dr. Dre, however, one of the crowd favorites remain “Patiently Waiting.”

The latter was listed at number 3 on Fif’s critically acclaimed 2003 project Get Rich or Die Tryin’. After almost a 20-year run, the song is finally clocking 100,000,000 streams on Spotify, which is definitely something to celebrate. What could be a better way for Fif to rejoice than by bragging about his “favorite whiteboy” with whom he has worked with for almost the entirety of his career?

He took to Instagram to share an image of himself and Em with the huge milestone splashed across the screen. “this combination will always work,” he wrote before throwing his buddy up on a pedestal. He continued, “think it has something to do with EM being the best rapper in the world but i’m not so bad. LOL #friendsforever.” Fat Joe saluted the message with a couple of crown emoticons however, not everyone was down with 50’s opinion about Em being the greatest rapper. A few naysayers pointed out two of Eminem’s most recent battles against MGK and host/actor/comedian/rapper Nick Cannon as evidence that the Detroit man has fallen the high point he once occupied.

It should be noted that not even Shady sees himself as the greatest rapper of all time. He recently responded to a Youtube hip hop commentator’s request to list his favorite rapper when he named the likes of Lil Wayne, 2pac, Royce da 5’9?, Jay-Z, Redman, Treach, Kool G Rap, Biggie & King crook, Redman, LL Cool J, Nas, Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Andre 3000, Rakim, and Big Daddy Kane.

While Em may have his doubters like any other artiste, you cannot deny is hunger and work ethic, which comes out on any feature he lays down. Peep is work on “Patiently Waiting” and see just why it has already racked up the impressive streaming number.