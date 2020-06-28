Rihanna Put Her Ass-ets On Display In Lingerie Dropping Jaws On IG

Rihanna put her famous ass-ets on display in Savage x Fenty lingerie on Instagram leaving everyone jaws on the floor.

Rihanna makes quarantine seem like the place to be as it’s probably one of the only places it is acceptable to walk around without pants. There is no need to go out and risk the chance of contracting a deadly virus when Bad Gal RiRi makes staying in look so good. Rihanna took to Instagram to show off the newest range of her Savage x Fenty lingering line, using herself as the model. The brand, Rihanna launched at New York Fashion Week in 2018, turned two-years-old last month, and much like its all-inclusive Fenty Beauty division, aims to make women of all shapes and sizes feel sexy.

Catching some sun and attempting to break the internet, the “Work” singer posed in a canary yellow bra and panty set that was designed in collaboration with Adam Selman. The cut out of the lacy briefs gave RiRi’s bottom a very peach-like appearance. One person who was presumably pleased with the promo for the new range is Lil Uzi Vert, who has made no attempts to hide his crush on the Bajan beauty as hers is the only Instagram account that he follows.

Underwear has become so synonymous with Rihanna of late, that those on the internet even mistook someone else posing in their underwear for her. Pictures posted by beauty influencer, Allyiah, back in January 2019, were thought to be the Grammy Award winner, with many commenting about how thick RiRi was looking these days. While flattered by the comparison to the island babe, Alliyah also expressed how tired she was of it all.