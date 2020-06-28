Ariana Grande Makes Relationship With Dalton Gomez Instagram Official

Ariana Grande had the birthday, but her fans got the gift.

It isn’t official until it’s Instagram official, so congratulations are now officially in order for Ariana Grande and her new boo, Dalton Gomez. The “God Is A Woman” singer has had a bit of a rocky love life in the past. She dated Mac Miller for two years and was devastated by his fatal overdose even though they had already parted ways by the time. She then moved on the Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson, and the pair ultimately got engaged following a whirlwind romance. The relationship seemed to end as quickly as it had begun, and Pete served as much inspiration for her 2019 record, “Thank U, Next.”

The dust now appears to have settled over Ariana’s heart as she has rejoined the dating game. The Grammy Award winner turned 27 on June 26th, and the day before, she shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself, her pets, and also her in a very cozy position with an unknown boy. Some snooping soon discovered that his name is Dalton Gomez, and the two are an item. Comments were disabled on the post, but it did receive 4.5 million likes, which is an indication that fans approve of the new pairing.

The high-end real estate agent, who manages top LA listings, was also present as Ariana Grande celebrated her birthday with friends in a party that paid tribute to last year’s breakout horror flick, Midsommar. While the flower décor was gorgeous to look at, all eyes were on the guy who Ari had her arms wrapped around. Two of the celebratory snaps showed the lovebird locking lips, with it said that they’ve been seeing each other for a few months and are very happy.

She certainly seems into him!

