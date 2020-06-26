DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Battle Zombies Apocalypse In ‘Rockstar’ Visual

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch fight off zombies in “Rockstar” visual.

Rappers DaBaby and Roddy Ricch make not only an excellent chart-topping but zombie fighting team. The visuals for their recent Billboard No. 1 ‘Rockstar’ dropped today and gave fans some of the action-thriller, movie-screen magic they’ve been missing due to the pandemic. With a Call of Duty: Zombies meets The Expendables concept, we get 7 minutes of gripping cinematography featuring song’s costars, plus end credits and bloopers. Famous for making fun, evocative films out of his music videos, the “Bop on Broadway” rapper brought back genius directors Reel Goats to bring his vision for the banger to life. The acting is as good as the chaotic storyline, and based on the reactions so far, the rapper will ‘shoot’ to the top of Youtube’s trending in no time.

Tackling creatures spawned from an “unknown disease” mentioned at the beginning of the clip, DaBaby, and Roddy Ricch move skilfully through the messy muddle—blood spurts, death-defying stunts, close calls, you name it.

The wild drama is offset by some calmer, creative scenes: the duo spitting lyrics as guitar-toting zombies rock out next to a red piano in a green field, and a short appearance by DaBaby’s little girl in a sweet moment during the contemplative bars: “My daughter a G, she saw me kill a n***a in front of her before the age of two/ And I’ll kill another n***a too/’Fore I let another n***a do somethin’ to you/ Long as you know that, don’t let nobody tell you different/ Daddy love you.”

DaBaby completes the mission, killing off the last of the zombies to a different soundtrack- the driving, spitfire track “Amazing Grace,” another entry from his debut album. But Baby doesn’t stop there, as no short film would be complete without rolling credits, behind-the-scenes footage and bloopers, opting for the “Rockstar – Black Lives Matter Remix” as the score to end the visual experience. Letting on that he not only did his own stunts but may have sprained his knee while filming, we’re captivated by even the end reel and the extent of his multi-faceted rockstar mentality.