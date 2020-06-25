Eazy-E Daughters Gets Into IG Beef After Megan Thee Stallion Samples ‘Boyz-N-Tha-Hood’

Two of Eazy-E’s daughters get into a heated Instagram beef after Megan Thee Stallion gets cleared to sample “Boyz-N-Tha-Hood.”

Many legendary artists who have passed away have become so iconic in musical history that they almost feel mythological, making it easy to forget that they left behind families and children. This also goes for the legal and financial circumstances surrounding a departed artist’s musical catalogue. As their music continues to live on and thrive in the hearts and minds of fans, old and new, many families are not granted ownership of their loved one’s art. Such is the case for Eric “Eazy E” Wright, whose daughter Reemarkable spoke out on Instagram about this exact issue, writing, “So tired of the bullsh*t games we gotta keep playing, I’m done being quiet!”

“I’m not bothered by these dope a** artists that’s makin’ these dope a** pieces of merch, or these dope a** musicians that’s makin’ these dope a** songs, as long an y’all pay homage to my father, I f*ck with y’all, one hundred percent,” Reemarkable clarifies in the video.

She goes on to explain that it’s the people who own the rights to her father’s music that sign off on his words and image being used that are making her so frustrated because she and her siblings have apparently not been granted the same rights. “We been trying forever,” she explains. The video was likely posted in response to Megan Thee Stallion’s teaser video for her song “Girls in the Hood,” which samples NWA’s “Boyz-n-the-Hood.”

Reemarkable also points out that she could be using iconic songs like NWA’s “F*ck the Police” to sample in her own music and further the causes of Black Lives Matter, an organization she has been passionately supporting through her social media and in-person action.

The rapper claims that she and her siblings have worked for every bit of their current success, saying, “What ever y’all see Us have we hustled to get.” Hopefully, Dr. Dre and Ice Cube take notice of Reemarkable’s criticism of the situation and work to rectify the matter by granting Eazy’s children rights to his music.

Eazy-E’s other daughter Ebie has since respond to Reemarkable rant saying that she has no business asking for rights to his music.

