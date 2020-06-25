50 Cent Teases Future Eminem And Pop Smoke Collab

There is still hope for an Eminem and Pop Smoke collaboration.

Pop Smoke’s death back in February was tragic and sudden. The up-and-coming rapper has been killed in his own home when four suspects entered the Hollywood Hills property on February 19. Since Pop’s passing, 50 Cent has taken it upon himself to somewhat be the “Welcome to the Party” rapper’s guardian angel. The 20-year-old was working on his debut album at the time of his death, and Fifty put up his hand to help complete it.

The “Candy Shop” rapper reached out to Drake, Chris Brown, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, and Nigerian rapper Davido to assist. “He told his mom, he wanted to take her to an award show,” Fifty wrote on Instagram at the late rapper’s funeral. “So i’m gonna make sure his album gets her there.”

With the posthumous piece of work set to drop on July 3, fans are trying to figure out just who will be making an appearance. One user on IG asked Fifty whether we’d see a collab between Pop and Eminem on Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. “Part 2 maybe,” Fifty replied.

“I have to call him.” Fifty and Eminem are old friends, with Fifty even getting involved in Slim Shady’s beef with Nick Cannon at the end of last year after Em released a single which called out The Masked Singer host and he responded with a series of diss tracks of his own.

It looks as though Fifty isn’t down with Pop’s music catalogue just yet.