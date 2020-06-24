Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Help Deliver Her Baby Girl At Home

Teyana Taylor says Erykah Badu will be her midwife.

Erykah Badu is already recognized as a legend of soul and R&B, a model who has appeared as the face of Tom Ford and Givenchy, and an actress that has appeared in films such as Blues Brothers 2000 and The Cider House Rules. Her latest venture may have some eyes popping. As a mother of three children herself, the “Didn’t Cha Know” singer is set to help her “Lowkey” collaborator, Teyana Taylor when it comes time to birth her little one in September.

Teyana is married to basketball player, Iman Shumpert, and the pair became parents for the first time in 2015. Their daughter’s birth did not go quite as planned as the “How You Want It?” singer went into early labor at the couple’s home. This resulted in Iman having to deliver their newborn in the bathroom while using a pair of headphones to steady the umbilical cord. We kid you not.

The mother of one confirmed that she had another bun in the over during the music video for her latest single, “Wake Up Love,” which dropped two weeks ago. Following their last baby-birthing experience, it seems Teyana has called in additional help for round two. “I’m considering home birth and I’m actually gonna be doing it with Erykah,” Teyana told Nick Cannon during an interview on his radio show. “They’re gonna deliver my baby. I’m super excited, so I’ma have her just sing her verse from ‘Lowkey’ for me. That will calm my nerves.”

As it turns, the gig isn’t something new for the Grammy Award winner. Erykah has reportedly worked as a doula since 2011 and revealed in an interview in May last year that she has helped to deliver over 40 babies.