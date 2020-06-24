Joe Budden Addresses Leaked Eminem Diss Track “Bang” Calling Him Coward

It looks like Joe Budden and Eminem really have wrapped their beef.

Before he was a broadcaster, Joe Budden was a hip hop artist who was a member of the group Slaughterhouse. Alongside Crooked I, Royce da 5’9″, and Joell Ortiz, the group joined Eminem’s Shady Records to release their second album, and it is believed that it was here where things began to turn sour. Joe criticized Eminem’s 2017 album Revival, and Slim cake back fierce on his follow-up Kamikaze in which he dissed Joe on two separate tracks.

When Em released his eleventh record, Music to be Murdered By, at the beginning of the year, it was once again believed that Marshall Mathers had taken a shot at the podcast host. “The same way I feel like [Eminem] should stop dissing [Brand Nubian member] Lord Jamar, he should stop dissing me,” Joe said on air. “In 2020, I can’t harbor negativity toward, not only one of the best rappers, but somebody I’m not angry at.”

It seems as though Joe Buddon is feeling that same zen six months later as he wasn’t even fazed by a leaked verse of Em’s, which came out this weekend and targeted the State of the Culture star. Last summer, the Grammy Award winner jumped on the track “Bang” by Conway the Machine, who is signed to his label. On the single, Eminem recalls having slain rappers and ruined some careers, but an alternative version that emerged over the last few days is more brutal and takes firm shots at Diddy and Joe.

“Yeah, shout to Puffy Combs, but f*** REVOLT / Y’all are like a f***ed up remote, now I get it why our button’s broke / Cause you pressing the heat but do nothing though / Especially when it comes to punch this throne / Wasted tissue, tell this journalist stick to the stuff he knows / Like always running, from Migos,” he rapped.

Joe Budden has now responded as coolly as you like. “This is an old verse, you don’t get offended from old verses, one. And two, I don’t think anybody’s on that right now. I don’t think Em is on that. I don’t think my Slaughterhouse brothers are on that,” he said on his show. “Great verse.”

Seems like bygones really are gone.