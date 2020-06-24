Fabolous & Jadakiss To Go Hit For Hit On Next Verzuz IG Live Battle

The next Verzuz will see Fabolous and Jadakiss going hit for hit.

One of the best things to come out of the coronavirus pandemic thus far has been the creative brainchild of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, known as Verzuz. The epic live battles feature major artists going hit for hit with incredible music they have performed or produced, and the events so far have broken Instagram records and helped keep spirits up for over a million fans worldwide. Now, the platform has announced the next big show with a post to the Verzuz Tv Instagram account which reads, “NY next up. @myfabolouslife vs @jadakiss.” It looks like New York’s own Fabolous and Jadakiss will be going head to head with their impressive arsenals of hip hop classics on June 29th.

The Friday on Elm Street collaborators are on good terms, and of course Verzuz has always been about having fun and encouraging some friendly competition, but these NY emcees will surely come ready to play. In addition to the plethora of hits each contestant will inevitably lay on the table, they also both have plenty of mixtape tracks featuring some of the best lines ever spit.

Both artists could choose to either focus on their mainstream records to appeal to the masses, or instead bring out their more gritty and underground work to please the hardcore hip hop heads. Either way, plenty of fans are sure to tune in to find out what they will play next.

The Fabolous and Jadakiss Verzuz comes only ten days after the last matchup between Alicia Keys and John Legend, which saw the first battle between two artists in the same room. It will be interesting to see how Jada and Fabo choose to present their battle. The event can be seen Monday at 8PM EST on the Verzuz Instagram or on Apple Music in HD. Get ready to tune in to the latest in innovative entertainment during these unprecedented times.