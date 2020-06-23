Young Thug Joins Diplo’s Fortnite Concert After Travis Scott

Diplo is hosting a massive concert on Fortnite, and Young Thug is joining the party.

As the world continues in its attempt to make up for people being in quarantine and not able to participate in large gatherings, Fortnite has become the latest platform for music fans to gather to see their favorite stars. The online video game launched its Party Royale mode last month, and several DJs have already given performances, as well as Travis Scott, who did an in-game concert as part of his Astronomical digital tour.

Chapter 2, Season 3 of Fortnite also launched last month, with Diplo’s show being the first concert event to take place on the Party Royale Main Stage since then. As already mentioned, the “Heartless” producer will not be alone on his digital stage. He will be joined by Young Thug and Noah Cyrus in what has been titled “Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley With Special Guests Noah Cyrus and Young Thug”. Players needn’t worry about being eliminated while enjoying the tracks as weapons will be disabled to allow them to spectate freely.

Take your llama down to Party Royale and dance til you can’t no more cause Thomas Wesley is comin’ to town.@diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley with special guests @noahcyrus and @youngthug LIVE at the Main Stage June 25 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT pic.twitter.com/bqeMIA2aMe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 23, 2020

Fans of Young Thug will be hoping that “The London” rapper features the latest track he is on, RMR’s “Rascal”. Originally a remix of “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts, the song has been remixed once more to include Thugger spouting some choice words for the police in light of the George Floyd scandal. “F*** the police, that’s how I’m giving it up / Keep my money up, got me sipping this cup / Pay my lawyer in stick ups, call the cops, they can’t get us / None of the opps is with us,” he raps using his autotune.

The Fortnite event is scheduled to take place this Thursday, 25 June, at 6 pm PST/9 pm EST.