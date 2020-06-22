Rapper Lil Mob Shot And Killed In Police-less Autonomous Zone, CHOP

The Seattle ‘CHOP zone’ was left to pick up the pieces following a deadly shooting, which has now left the family and friends of 19-year-old rapper Lil Mob weeping.

Lil Mob, whose real name is Lorenzo Anderson, was allegedly the target of the Saturday morning shooting, which also left another male in critical condition. According to Kiro 7 News, police responded to the shooting at 10th Avenue and East Pine Street at 2:30 a.m in an attempt to find the victim. An SPD blotter expressed that they were met “by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims. Officers were later informed that the victims, both males, had been transported to Harborview Medical Center by CHOP “medics.”

Detectives from the SPD were sent to conduct investigations despite the challenges being faced with accessing the scene of the crime. The police are still working to determine the shooter’s appearance and motive, however, it is believed that the hit was carried out by someone who had beef with Lil Mob, and not a part of the movement.

The Zone took on life as a six-block fortress for the Black Lives Matter movement in the Capitol Hill region of the city, hence blocking all advances from law enforcement. The move has sparked the anger of President Donald Trump, who has tweeted about possibly sending the military to defuse the situation. However, those requests have been regularly met with pushback from Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee.

In reference to the incident, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant sent condolences to “the family and friends of the victim, and with the injured protester now in the hospital, as well as with all community members and fellow activists.”

Members and organizers of the CHOP Zone are asking the shooters to turn themselves. According to one man who spoke to WSFA 12, “If you don’t, it’s better if police get a hold of you before they do.”

Lil Mob was best known for tracks such as, “Blacken Out,” “Facts,” “Instant,” and “Slap Life,” and “Violent.”