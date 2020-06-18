Raven Symoné Confirm She Got Married To Miranda Maday

Raven Symoné is officially married.

From The Cosby Show to The Cheetah Girls, actress Raven Symoné has lived a predominantly public life since her earliest years. It’s no surprise then that ‘the most important day in a girl’s life—her wedding day—was a private, intimate affair. Symoné shared on Thursday that she’s officially married to Miranda Maday as Pride Month parades and celebrations continue across the country.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday. Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!! I’s married NOW,” the That’s So Raven lead shared in her caption. The charming photo shows the pair with broad smiles in a loving embrace, with Raven rocking rainbow colored braids and a black suit to compliment her wife’s white ensemble.

Just days prior, she’d shared a cryptic message under a photo of a filled wine glass as a clue on the exciting announcement —”So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” Now that the world knows it was news of her nuptials, supporters have poured out their congratulations, including fellow Cheetah Girls costar Adrienne Bailon.

The modest ceremony was mainly due to quarantine restrictions, and Raven thanked those involved for their involvement despite the pandemic. “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time,” she shared below a photo of the quaint, residential venue.

Miranda also posted memories of the big day, including a Boomerang of the pair kissing with the caption and a single heart emoji, “8PM – my wife for life.”

Symoné came out in 2013 after the announcement of the nationwide legalization of gay marriage. “I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you,” she shared on her verified Twitter account back then. The following year on “Where Are They Now” with Oprah WInfrey, Raven spoke further of her sexuality and personal life.

“In that topic of dating and in love, I knew when I was, like, 12. I was looking at everything. I don’t want to be labeled gay. I want to be labeled a human who loves humans,” she said.

The sweet, special day has been a long time coming and love wins again!