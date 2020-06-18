2 Chainz Sued By Pablo Escobar’s Family For $10 Million Over Restaurants

What’s in a name? A $10 million lawsuit as 2 Chainz is finding out.

2 Chainz has a whole lot more going on than his music career. The Georgia artist is a businessman who has his own line of hoodies and sweaters, owns a minority stake in the College Park Skyhawks, and also owns two restaurants in Atlanta. The eateries are named and styled in the likeness of the late Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar. They are known as Escobar Restaurant and Tapas. 2 Chainz is now facing a major lawsuit because of the restaurants as the estate of the late cartel owner is suing him.

According to the documents filed by Escobar Inc., they own the trademark to Escobar’s likeness, and the “Proud” rapper using it without permission for his restaurants violates federal law, TMZ reported. The estate is now seeking $10 million, as well as an injunction blocking the use of the name and likeness at both locations.

Just last month, 2 Chainz also found himself in a spot of bother as one of the restaurants seemingly failed to adhere to guidelines enforced by COVID-19 precautions. Only 10 patrons are permitted per 500 square feet in a dining room, waiting area, or bar area, but the rowdy restaurant was packed, meaning social distancing practices were not followed, and police shut down the establishment.

The new lawsuit is hardly something that 2 Chainz needs considering the financial impact that the pandemic has had on many in the hospitality industry. The rapper is set to take part in a Livestream benefit called Small Business Live that is in support of small businesses owned by people of color that have been affected by the virus.