Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Kiss And Confirm Relationship

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are kissing and telling.

Rumors that the pair were more than friends began last month when they were spotted hanging out frequently in California. Fuel was added to the fire when Megan Fox’s longtime husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed that they had separated after 10 years of marriage, which bore three sons. Now, the Jennifer’s Body actress and the “Bloody Valentine” rapper are not leaving their relationship to speculation as they have confirmed their romance with a kiss, the Daily Mail reported. The passionate peck occurred yesterday after the pair had a date at Mr. Furley’s Bar in Sherman Oaks.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan first met earlier this year when they were both casts in murder thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” The movie was being filmed in Puerto Rico, but production was halted due to COVID-19. The beginnings of their romance read similarly to how Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began theirs on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Bear in mind that Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time. But sources claim that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly only became intimate after she had separated from her husband “but hadn’t fully cut ties.”

Fans got a taste of just how passionate and intense MGK and Megan’s relationship may be as she starred in the music video for the rapper’s latest single, “Bloody Valentine.” There was very little social distancing going on as the pair wakes up in bed, and Megan proves to wear the pants (although she’s actually wearing rather little) by duct-taping MGK’s mouth, hands, and legs, before ultimately throwing a hairdryer into his bath. The music video scored 4 million views in just 24 hours.