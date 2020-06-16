George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Floyd Thanks Kanye West For College Fund

George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd is thanking Kanye West for his recent contribution to her college fund.

The 6-year-old daughter of the late Minneapolis black man who died at the hands of police brutality in May shared a thank you message to Kanye West, who secured her future with the guarantee of a college education. George Floyd’s death incited a global reaction, and while many have been donating, signing petitions, marching in protests, and devising new ways to help enact change, Kanye West took it upon himself to make his contribution personal. The rapper recently made a significant donation to a 529 college savings fund for Gianna Floyd.

The daughter of the late George Floyd has more than a decade left before college becomes an issue, but thanks to Kanye’s donation, it will be no issue at all. Gianna’s official Instagram page posted a photo expressing her family’s gratitude for the rapper’s gesture, which reads: “Thank You Kanye For Securing My College Education” in block letters. Alongside the photo was the caption, “Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education,” she wrote. “Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family @kimkardashian #justiceforgeorgefloyd.”

Kanye West has not really spoken out since the outpour of support for George Floyd’s family, and the bigger cause began. Though he has chosen to donate and not make speeches or walk, it is conceivable that his first thought in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the aftermath of the chaos was Gianna. Kanye has four children of his own, which include two daughters. Yesterday he celebrated his oldest daughter and first child, North West’s 7th birthday. As for 6-year-old GiGi, her dad won’t be around to celebrate hers. We appreciate figures like Kanye West for thinking of Gianna.