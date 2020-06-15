Lil Baby’s Album “My Turn” Returns To No. 1 On Billboard 200 After 13 Weeks

Lil Baby’s album My Turn is No. 1 again after spending three months on the chart.

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby’s second studio album My Turn, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in March, has returned to the coveted spot atop the chart this week. According to Billboard, My Turn returns after peaking at No. 1 a whole 13 weeks ago. The album doubling back marks the longest gap to return to No. 1 since the A Star Is Born soundtrack peaked at No. 1 again after a 17-week gap in March 2019 following an award show performance by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

My Turn pulled in 65,000 equivalent units in the analysis for the week ended June 11th, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Reports are that it’s the lowest number of units recorded for an album at No. 1 since that last week Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? topped the chart with 62,000 equivalent album units in June last year.

This pretty much means that Billboard might’ve had a slow week. As a matter of fact, none of the debut albums on the chart this week managed to venture into Top 40 territory much less Top 10. Also, the project only barely outdid Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, which debuted at No. 1 on the chart just last week but has dipped to No. 2 with 64,000 equivalent units this week.

Lil Baby’s triumphant return to the top of the Billboard chart came after the debut of his new single “The Bigger Picture,” which was released in honor of the social justice uprising and the protests against police brutality and ultimate fight for equal justice. The track, which premiered on YouTube Friday, currently has over 4 million views on the video platform. The proceeds from the song will benefit various organizations for the cause, including the Black Lives Matter organization, The Bail Project, and The National Association of Black Journalists.

The rapper has not really reacted to the news of returning to No. 1 on social media. Perhaps it’s the sensitive nature of the times why he’s chosen to refrain from using his bragging rights right now. Lil Baby reshared a post to his Instagram story of someone congratulating him on the achievement, but that was it. He could just be focusing on “The Bigger Picture” right now, as seen with his recent activism. A couple of days ago Lil Baby announced that he also wants the proceeds from his new song to fund Breonna Taylor’s attorney. In addition, the rapper previously announced that he is working with the Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms on an initiative for police reform.

Lil Baby is really working towards making a difference where it counts. We have more reason to celebrate him than just his return to No. 1 on the Billboard Top Albums chart. However, that’s quite an accolade after a 13-week hiatus. Congratulations Lil Baby!