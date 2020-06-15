Drake, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion Leads BET Awards Nominations List

Drake continues to dominate hip hop, but new acts like Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion are coming up the ranks.

Nothing this year has been normal, but it looks like the BET awards have made the exciting decision to go forward with their annual awards show, despite the limitations of the coronavirus pandemic. The show announced it would be “using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content” to put together an entertaining production for its 20th anniversary. The BET Awards will also be simulcast live on BET and CBS for the first time. Along with plans for making sure the show goes on, BET has released its list of nominees.

Drake shows up as the standout artist for this year’s awards with six nominations, including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, and the Viewer’s Choice award. Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch fall only right being Drizzy with five nominations each, according to Billboard.

Thee Stallion is nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, and the coveted Album and Video of the Year awards. Roddy also has a shot at Album of the Year, as well as Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Best New Artist, and Viewer’s Choice awards. Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby are all boasting multiple nominations as well.

Alongside Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion, other nominees for Album of the Year include Beyoncé’s Homecoming: The Live Album, H.E.R.’s I Used To Know Her, and DaBaby’s Kirk. The BET Awards announcement also came with a promise of “celebration of black love, joy, pride, and power with an all-star lineup.” In the center of what has already been a difficult and historic year, the BET Awards will surely find a way to artistically comment on both the pandemic and the plague of racial injustice persisting in America, while also serving as a breath of fresh air for viewers desperately in need of a couple hours of entertainment and celebration. The show will premier on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

2020 BET AWARDS NOMINATIONS

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhené Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

BEST GROUP

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

BEST COLLABORATION

Chris Brown feat. Drake – “No Guidance”

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Future feat. Drake – “Life Is Good”

H.E.R. feat. YG – “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale feat. Jeremih – “On Chill”

BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown feat. Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

BEST NEW ARTIST

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL

Fred Hammond – “Alright”

John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”

Kanye West – “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin – “Just For Me”

Pj Morton feat. Le’andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Plan”

The Clark Sisters – “Victory”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’b (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.pri Noir (France)

BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Rema (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

YOUNG STARS

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

BEST MOVIE

Bad Boys For Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes Ii

Stephen Curry

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Cuz I Love You – Lizzo

Fever – Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album – Beyoncé

I Used To Know Her – H.E.R.

Kirk – DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch

BET HER

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Beyoncé feat. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & SAINt JHN – “Brown Skin Girl”

Ciara feat. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”

Layton Greene – “I Choose”

Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Rapsody feat. PJ Morton – “Afeni”

VIEWERS’ CHOICE

Chris Brown feat. Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Future feat. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

The Weeknd – “Heartless”