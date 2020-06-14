Sean Paul Drops New Dancehall Single “Bad Inna Bed’ – Listen It

Sean Paul drops something new for the ladies, “Bad Inna Bed.”

Veteran artiste Sean Paul has delivered decades of bangers and smash hits in a constantly changing music scene. The “Dumplin” deejay is back again with a brand new dancehall single, “Bad Inna Bed”. Mr. “Ever Blazin'” and always relevant gets raunchy and naughty on this one spelling out the stuff that’s sure to make fans’ get busy’ on extended quarantine and chill. Produced by hit making legend Troy ‘Troytan’ Hinds and distributed by Hapilos music, the track features on the upcoming Double Clutch Riddim, an upbeat pulsating blend that samples Busy Signal, Mavado and Christopher Martin as well. Double Clutch could dominate the summer for dancehall as music lovers, sort through Afro beats, Tropical house and other sounds for something authentic.

The producer shared his inspiration in a release. “I was home during this pandemic, observing social distancing and quarantine, I was listening to Throwback Tuesday on the radio, and they were playing a lot of 90’s and early 2000’s dancehall, I was vibing and it started to fuel me So I went into my lab with this inspiration, but wanted to create something that is mine,” Troyton said. “As a new generation dancehall producer, I always want to represent my culture, no matter what I do, even if it’s not dancehall or reggae per say, I keep some of the elements.”

Sean Paul brings that slick flow found on hundreds of his catchy hooks to the delivery of the risqué scorcher.

Gyal ah know yuh can do di trick/Boom pon di ting an den yuh wine an split/Quick flip, mek mi see how yu balance pon tip/Girl mek mi tek you pon a real quick trip and rock it/So yu know seh mi muss handle it/Keep it lit yu know mi muss manage it/Terrible mi say mi bad inna bed/Mi wicked an mi so dread, mi mashing up her head again,” Sean Paul deejays.

The “Like Glue” singer matches his deejaying prowess with some bedroom bully vibes on what promises to be a 2020 summer fan favorite.

“Bad Inna Bed” is available for streaming on all platforms listen it below.