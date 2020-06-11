Snoop Dogg Shares 50 Cent’s Mugshot On IG, Fans React

Snoop Dogg shared not just 50 Cent’s mugshot on the Gram but also his own and Tupac and Biggie Smalls.

Snoop Dogg’s own legal woes go back to the ’90s when he was frequently in and out of jail for possession and sale of drugs. In 1993, the “Gin & Juice” rapper was arrested in connection with the death of a member of a rival gang who was shot and killed by Snoop’s bodyguard and has dealt with other arrests on charges of firearm possession, vandalization, and possession of illegal substances. Snoop is not hiding away from his shady past and has now shared his mug shot with the world as he seems to be in illustrious company.

The 48-year-old posted a black and white montage to Instagram that included his mug shot alongside that of Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., and 50 Cent. All four players have had more than one arrest in their lifetimes, but Fifty is the only one who didn’t serve out jail time. A young Curtis Jackson was arrested in 1994 after he tried to sell cocaine to an undercover cop, and a search of his home turned up other drugs. Although he was sentenced to three to nine years in prison, the teenager instead served six months in a boot camp where he earned his school-leaving diploma.

“I didn’t know 50 cent got arrested in 1845,” one fan wrote while another added, “50 looks like he can read everybody’s thoughts.”

Snoop’s run-in with the law became ammunition for Tekashi 6ix9ine during their recent beef. Snoop declared the “GOOBA” rapper to be a rat for snitching on his Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang members and 6ix9ine shot back by accusing Snoop of being a snitch himself and ratting out Suge Knight back in the day.