Lil Nas X Help Makes Lil Kim’s Daughter Royal Reign’s Birthday Lit

Lil Kim’s daughter had her dream come true for her 6th birthday thanks to Lil Nas X.

The Queen Bee gave birth to Royal Reign in June 2014. Despite having had some high profile relationships in her time, that included The Notorious B.I.G., Scott Storch, and Ray J, this marked the first time she became a mom after previously admitting that she terminated her pregnancy with Biggie’s child in the ‘90s.

Royal celebrated her last birthday in a pink furry cowboy hat, reminiscent of the one worn by Lil Nas X, as she sang along to his hit single “Old Town Road.” It was at the same time that country-rap remix that featured Billy Ray Cyrus was soaring atop the Billboard Hot 100 where it spent 19 consecutive weeks. Royal’s own performance at her 5th birthday gave her mama an idea for when the Princess of Rap turned six this week. Lil Kim ensured her lil girl’s day — and probably year — was totally made, thanks to Lil Nas X wishing her a happy birthday! “Happy birthday, Royal! Hope you have the best birthday ever. Thank you so much for your support!” the Grammy Award winner said in an Instagram video.

The “Go Awff” rapper reposted the sweet message to her own Insta with a heartfelt thank you to the 21-year-old. “I love you even more for doing this!! You don’t know how much this means to my baby!!” she gushed. “Not only are you one of my baby’s favourite artists, but I love you as well and I love your whole album. Thank you for bringing joy, happiness, and fun to our home.”

Lil Kim is going to have a lot of work to do to top this when 7 comes around!